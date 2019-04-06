FIRST ALERT: Warm, spring day with chances for thunderstorms Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - An active weather pattern continues for the week ahead with a number of rain areas covering the Gulf States. However, the chance for severe weather remains low. Temperatures will be limited by the coverage and severe nature of any thunderstorms which do develop across the region.
This weekend rain will move north along a stalled front as moisture moves up from the Northern Gulf. With rising dew points and some lifting along the front there could be some thunderstorms which may become strong with a threat for hail and higher wind gusts. A stronger system could bring storms in from the Southwest between 9 p.m. and midnight tonight but should exit the area by early Sunday morning. The threat for severe thunderstorms will still be limited but not entirely non-existent.
Another area of low pressure will move east from Texas tomorrow, but the rise of thunderstorms is still limited. Any storms which develop will possibly begin over Mississippi and move into West Alabama. The storms will be most likely in late Sunday afternoon with the threat continuing into the evening hours. There will be greater instability in the atmosphere by the end of the weekend but even still the chances remain limited.
The possibility for severe storms becomes more like after midnight Sunday and into the day Monday but rain which develops to the south and west along the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coasts will again limit the chance for widespread severe storms. Should these storms along The Coast fail to develop, however, the chances for stronger storms will increase across Central Alabama.
A few additional showers are possible wrapping around the system Tuesday but the area of low pressure and associated cold front will most likely push south bringing a more limited moisture and therefore more stable atmosphere to the area as the next system approaches by Thursday as the deeper moisture pushes well south toward the Caribbean. Finally, another storms system will likely approach The Southeast by Palm Sunday Weekend, a system which we will continue to monitor.
