FIRST ALERT: Warm, spring day with chances for thunderstorms Saturday night

This weekend rain will move north along a stalled front as moisture moves up from the Northern Gulf. With rising dew points and some lifting along the front there could be some thunderstorms which may become strong with a threat for hail and higher wind gusts. A stronger system could bring storms in from the Southwest between 9 p.m. and midnight tonight but should exit the area by early Sunday morning. The threat for severe thunderstorms will still be limited but not entirely non-existent.