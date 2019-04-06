Cullman Co. Schools putting sports complex on hold

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A proposed multi-million-dollar Cullman County Schools sports complex is now on hold after the city of Hanceville and another community passed resolutions opposing it.
Mayor Kenneth Nail says he’s not against the proposed $30 million project by any means. He just doesn’t feel now is the right time for it. The complex would be built off Highway 157.
In March, it was known as “Project X,” with some of it being funded through a recently passed half cent sales tax by the county commission. But after some back and forth with the community, the school district has put the idea on the back burner for now and will spend the money on facility upgrades and school safety.
Nail says he's pleased with the district's decision.
"Maybe five or 10 years down the road, it's a great project. But when there are so many needs in the local community that are needed. We were just not for that at all,” Nail said.
In a statement, Superintendent Shane Barnette says using the sales tax money to build the sports complex is not the main focus.
"The true focus and purpose of the sales tax is to make much needed upgrades to the safety and security of our students on each of our existing campuses,” Barnette said. “I am burdened many people were stirred up about the potential for a new complex. I am truly excited to move forward and get started addressing needs within the system."
Barnette says 100 percent of the sales tax for the schools will go to improve schools and safety including hiring additional school resource officers.
We’re told the money will go into a separate account so that the district can report how its spent at any time.
