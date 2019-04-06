City of Kimberly hopes to repave roads soon

KIMBERLY, AL (WBRC) - It will soon be a much smoother ride for people in certain neighborhoods in Kimberly.
Right now, the city council is securing financing to repave roads in the Country Haven and Kimberly Cove subdivisions.
One city council member said these are two of the older subdivisions and that it’s been decades since a repaving project has been done.
“If we just patched, we would have to come back in a few years and patch the other areas. So it just made more sense to go ahead and do them all at the same time,” said Kimberly City Councilor and Mayor Pro Tem Duane Whatley. “We’ve had positive feedback from the residents in both neighborhoods.”
The city still has to secure financing and get bids before construction can begin.
