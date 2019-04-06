B’ham PD investigating shooting on Westfield Rd

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday night on Westfield Road.
Per authorities, the East Precinct responded to a shooting that took place around 9:08 p.m. Authorities found an unresponsive victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The fire department pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Authorities are still working to identify the victim.
The shooting took place at a small get-together on Westfield Road. The shooting was reported as accidental, but it is still being investigated.
Authorities are currently speaking with a person of interest in the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.