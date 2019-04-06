Auburn Tigers look to continue making history

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers are hoping to keep its historic run alive.
Until now, the men’s basketball team has never made it to the Final Four. Last weekend was only the second time the team has made it to the Elite 8.
What might arguably be the most impressive part of this historic run is the route the Tigers took to get here.
During the first four rounds of the NCAA tournament, the Tigers have managed to beat three of the most storied programs in NCAA basketball history.
After surviving a scare against New Mexico State in the first round, the Tigers dominated Kansas in the second round. The Tigers then went on to trounce the North Carolina Tarheels in the Sweet 16 before beating Kentucky last Sunday to advance to the Final Four.
Kansas, North Carolina, and Kentucky have a combined 17 National Championships. The three teams are currently seventh, third, and second, respectively, on the list of all time National Championships.
The Tigers have won their last 12 games and are currently sitting on a 30-9 record. UVA has a 33-3 record and were the ACC regular season champions.
While the Auburn Tigers have relied on an impressive offense, the Virginia Cavaliers have made their mark with an exceptional defense. The Cavaliers have held their opponents to an NCAA best of 55.4 points per game.
Saturday night, Auburn will be without one of its top players, Chuma Okeke, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury against North Carolina. With Okeke present on the sideline, the Tigers rallied to defeat Kentucky in an overtime thriller.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.