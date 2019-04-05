What companies are doing to recruit new employees

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Taco Bell is taking an active approach in recruiting new employees. The company plans to host hundreds of hiring parties in the coming weeks. Applicants will get free food, swag, and be able to apply for jobs on the spot.
While we couldn’t find any companies in the WBRC viewing area hosting similar parties, many told us they are trying to take a very active approach in recruiting new people.
“It’s very tough to find people that are motivated, engaged, want to grow,” said Kerry Adkins, owner of OnTime Service.
That makes sense considering the extremely low unemployment rate in Alabama. There are basically more jobs than there are people to fill them.
Adkins says he has even hired a full time recruiter to help fill open positions.
“We have a person that spends all day everyday just recruiting, responding to applications, resumes, and responding to people. We really treat recruits like customers. We have a mindset that if someone calls and is interested in a job, you need to be all over that,” Adkins said.
That includes advertising incentives from paid leave, to flexible schedule, even free breakfast every day.
There are even signing bonuses for new and even current employees.
“We will also offer bonuses to our existing team members to help us find new people. And so if they recruit someone into the businesses and they stay for a period of time we’ll take care of that,” said Atkins.
