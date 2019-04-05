Statement: More than a dozen AL Rally’s closed due to ‘violation’ of franchise agreement

(WBRC) - More than a month after more than a dozen Rally’s Hamburgers restaurants closed in Alabama, a company spokesperson has given at least a partial explanation as to why.
Some 12 Birmingham locations, in addition to one each in Anniston and Gadsden, closed abruptly in late February. Someone has since mowed the grass at the Gadsden location and put up yellow tape at two entrances.
Kim Francis, a corporate spokesperson for the Checkers/Rally chain, said the franchise owner, Pandya Burgers of Alabama LLC, violated its franchise agreement and were asked to close their locations. The statement indicates an effort is underway to somehow clear up what is going on and reopen the locations.
WBRC was unable to find a working telephone number for Pandya Burgers of Alabama or its listed agent, Krupa Patel.
Below is the full statement from Francis:
“Pandya Burgers of Alabama, LLC, a Rally’s franchisee, closed all 12 of their Rally’s restaurants in the greater Birmingham area. This franchisee was asked to close the restaurants because they were not operating in compliance with their franchise . We’re evaluating options that would allow the restaurants to reopen and operate according to our standards. The Rally’s brand has had a long and successful history in the community, and Rally’s looks forward to serving its loyal Birmingham guests again soon.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.