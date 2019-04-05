Statement: More than a dozen AL Rally’s closed due to ‘violation’ of franchise agreement

“Pandya Burgers of Alabama, LLC, a Rally’s franchisee, closed all 12 of their Rally’s restaurants in the greater Birmingham area. This franchisee was asked to close the restaurants because they were not operating in compliance with their franchise . We’re evaluating options that would allow the restaurants to reopen and operate according to our standards. The Rally’s brand has had a long and successful history in the community, and Rally’s looks forward to serving its loyal Birmingham guests again soon.”