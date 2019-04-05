State steps in to help over 100 people laid off in Alabaster

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) - Over 100 people are without a job after a plant suddenly closes in Alabaster.
Jesse Creek Mining is empty right now and all of its employees are now looking for a way to pay their bills.
The company called all the employees into a meeting and told them they simply ran out of funding and that the company was closing immediately.
On Thursday, the department of commerce offered some light at the end of the tunnel for these coal mine employees. They held meeting to walk them through unemployment benefits, other job opportunities and even educational opportunities.
We spoke with one couple who both worked at the company.
After experiencing the panic of needing to find immediate income, Brittany Shelton says Thursday’s meeting bring her so much relief.
“We both appreciate that so we are not just thrown to the wolves and left to kind of fend for ourselves when it was so sudden. We weren’t expecting it so I think it really is a great resource to have it kind of walk us through what is next and how to deal with everything,” she said.
They also got help with health insurance options and retirement options. The couple we spoke with said when something like this happens so suddenly it is just helpful to go one place and get all your questions answered.
