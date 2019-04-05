New development coming to Bham’s Regions Field area

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - More apartments, retail and office space coming to Birmingham’s Regions Field area.
The Jefferson County Commission this week signed off on $600,000 in tax breaks for property between 12th Street and 13th Street along 1st Avenue South.
The space is being pushed by the Novare Group. It will include 268 apartments with retail and office space. The project will be a $57 million investment, and the county hopes to reap $4.7 million over 10 years.
“It’s a huge benefit to the area with Railroad Park being the catalyst. We are going to have more incentives that are going to come, new development for that area,” Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons said.
The contractor says the hope is to close on the property by the end of the April and start construction in about four months.
