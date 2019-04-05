Matt: scattered storms return this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Friday! We had a round of showers move through Central Alabama last night. We still have light scattered showers in the area that will continue to move to the east during the morning hours. Rain chance at 30 percent. We will see a mostly cloudy to partly sunny day with highs climbing into the mid 70s. Most of the afternoon and evening hours should remain dry. Best rain chance will stay in South Alabama today.
First Alert: We want to give you the first alert for the potential to see scattered showers and storms this weekend. Main time to see storms fire up will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Storms are expected to fire up along a stalled boundary just to our south. High temperatures expected to climb into the lower 80s. I wouldn’t cancel outdoor events this weekend, but you should definitely have a way to receive weather updates in case a storm fires up in your area.
Severe Potential: I do see the potential to see a few strong or severe storms Sunday into Monday. Instability will likely increase ahead of our next system. The extra energy in the atmosphere will likely aid in the potential for storms to strengthen. Strong winds and hail are potential threats going into Sunday and Monday. It is still too early if we could see an isolated tornado threat. As of today, it looks really low.
Next Week: Our best rain chance will occur Monday. After that, we’ll trend drier. High temperatures are expected to rebound back into the lower 80s next Wednesday and Thursday. Models are hinting at another system possibly swinging through the Southeast by next Friday morning. Moisture appears very limited, so rain chances appear small during this time frame.
