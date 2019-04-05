Marquis Daniel’s gameday tradition a good luck charm for Auburn

MINNEAPOLIS (WBRC) - Former Auburn basketball star Marquis Daniels has a unique gameday tradition.
“Before the games, during, and after, I strut around the corner before we walk out onto the court,” said Marquis Daniels.
Daniels, who played 10 years in the NBA, is a graduate assistant with the Tigers this season. He says he “hits the corner” in full stride every gameday, and it’s now a tradition.
“The players are already hype and it’s just a fun way to get the coaches hyped too. I’ve never not done it,” Daniels added.
