Lawson State Culinary Program: Chicken & sausage jambalaya
By WBRC Staff | April 5, 2019 at 9:07 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 9:07 AM

Chicken & sausage jambalaya

Ingredients:

6-8 Servings

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast halves, cut in 1-inch cubes

• 1 pound andouille sausage, sliced 1/4-inch thick

• 1 cup onion, chopped

• ½ cup green bell pepper, chopped

• ½ cup celery, chopped

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 cup tomato, chopped

• 2 tablespoons, Cajun seasoning

• 2 Bay leaves

• 1 cup long grain rice

• 2 cup chicken stock

Directions:

• Heat oil in large heavy skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken and sausage; cook and stir 5 minutes. Remove from skillet.

• Pour off excess oil. Add onion, bell pepper and celery; cook and stir on medium heat until onion is softened. Stir in tomato, Cajun seasoning and bay leaves.

• Return chicken and sausage to skillet. Add rice and stock; bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook 25 minutes or until rice is tender, stirring occasionally. Remove bay leaves before serving.

• Serve warm with garlic bread, garnish with sliced scallions or chopped parsley. Enjoy!

