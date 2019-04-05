Lawson State Culinary Program: Chicken & sausage jambalaya

Chicken & sausage jambalaya
Ingredients:
6-8 Servings
• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
• 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast halves, cut in 1-inch cubes
• 1 pound andouille sausage, sliced 1/4-inch thick
• 1 cup onion, chopped
• ½ cup green bell pepper, chopped
• ½ cup celery, chopped
• 4 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 cup tomato, chopped
• 2 tablespoons, Cajun seasoning
• 2 Bay leaves
• 1 cup long grain rice
• 2 cup chicken stock
Directions:
• Heat oil in large heavy skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken and sausage; cook and stir 5 minutes. Remove from skillet.
• Pour off excess oil. Add onion, bell pepper and celery; cook and stir on medium heat until onion is softened. Stir in tomato, Cajun seasoning and bay leaves.
• Return chicken and sausage to skillet. Add rice and stock; bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook 25 minutes or until rice is tender, stirring occasionally. Remove bay leaves before serving.
• Serve warm with garlic bread, garnish with sliced scallions or chopped parsley. Enjoy!
