Lawmaker, advocates tour Pre-K classrooms in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, AL (WBRC) - A group that advocates for Pre-K education is hoping to sign up all of Alabama’s school systems in four years.
Friday, Senator Jim McClendon, a Republican from Sylacauga, and members of the Alabama School Readiness Alliance toured three Pre-K classrooms at Springville Elementary School.
In each of the classrooms, students appeared to pick which activity they would do next.
"What was really impressive was how well they were self-directed in the classroom," said Joan Wright of Childhood Resources. "That's what learning is about."
One classroom is new and just added this school year. McClendon and State Rep. Jim Hill, Republican from Moody, are credited with providing funding for that extra classroom.
Members of ARSA says one study shows pre-school-age children who come from wealthy backgrounds, have heard 30 million more words, than those who come from low-income backgrounds.
“Total state investments in this program are only enough to allow one in three Alabama four-year-olds to attend, and that percentage is even lower in St. Clair County,” says ASRA’s executive director, Allison Muhlendorg. She says that’s why the group advocates incremental funding over the next four years, and sets a goal for 100% participation by the 2022-2023 school year.
Advocates for Pre-K say it’s very important as Alabama competes with other states for new industry.
"It's obviously very vital, and it is the way to change our state, no question about it, where we are in relation to the rest of the country," McClendon says.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.