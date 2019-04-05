Jefferson State to build new welding facility on Hoover-Shelby campus

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Jefferson State Community College is building a new 5,000 sq. ft. building to accommodate one of the most demanded jobs in Shelby County.
The plan will be located on the Hoover-Shelby campus after the welding program has jumped from nine people to 200 in the last three years.
The new building will be located off Jaguar Drive and will have about 20 welding stations.
The school says welding is a great paying job in Shelby County and also has several opportunities available.
Jefferson State communications director David Bobo says they are thrilled about the growth of the program.
“We are trying to help our students get those jobs, but we are also trying to help our business and industry find employees that can meet their needs,” he said.
