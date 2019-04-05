J-P: A few strong storms possible late weekend

Severe Potential: I do see the potential to see a few strong or severe storms late Sunday into Monday. Instability will likely increase ahead of our next system. The extra energy in the atmosphere will likely aid in the potential for storms to strengthen. Strong winds and hail are potential threats going into Sunday and Monday. It is still too early if we could see an isolated tornado threat. As of today, it looks really low. Next Week: Our best rain chance will occur Monday. After that, we’ll trend drier. High temperatures are expected to rebound back into the lower 80s next Wednesday and Thursday. Models are hinting at another system possibly swinging through the Southeast by next Friday morning. Moisture appears very limited, so rain chances appear small during this time frame.