Graysville to ask Sheriff, DA to investigate electronic bingo halls

GRAYSVILLE, AL (WBRC) - After some back and forth about the legality of electronic bingo, the Graysville City Council voted Thursday to let the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney investigate e-bingo halls in the city.
The “Spin It and Win it Charity Bingo” opened last week in the Park West shopping center.
“I’m going to write a letter tomorrow to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. They can investigate and see whats going on. If it’s illegal, we’ll let them close them down,” Mayor Julio Davis said.
The council also voted to put a moratorium on issuing any new bingo business permits until the sheriff’s office and DA investigate. Graysville doesn’t have its own police force. It relies on the sheriff’s office to patrol the area.
Last week, the sheriff’s office says going after electronic bingo halls isn’t a top priority saying it’s too expensive to use resources to prosecute it. We asked Mayor Davis about Sheriff Mark Pettway’s comments.
“That’s Mark’s decision to make, not mine,” Davis said.
Davis says the city is starting to receive money from the electronic bingo hall. He wouldn’t say how much only saying the city needs the money.
“When Lowe’s closed, we really needed the income. I’m just trying to fill a hole because we got a big gap. I’m trying to fill a hole and trying to make use and try to survive. So, yes, I don’t have problem with it personally, but we’re going to go by what the law says,” Davis said.
Attorney General Steve Marshall says electronic bingo is illegal. He says Alabama law is clear on it.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.