Former state auditor candidate, deputy district attorney arrested

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A former deputy district attorney and candidate for the 2018 Republican nomination for state auditor was taken into custody on multiple charges this week, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.
Elliott Lipinsky is accused of illegally accessing and attempting to access confidential law enforcement records. Some of the records were related to his opponents in the primary, Marshall said in a news release.
Lipinsky, 32, of Pike Road, was formerly a deputy district attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit and assigned to Wilcox County.
He surrendered to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday and was released on bond, Marshall said.
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Lipinsky on March 29 on two counts of computer tampering for allegedly improperly using Alabama’s Law Enforcement Tactical System and one count of attempted computer tampering.
According to Marshall, the computer tampering charges are related to viewing confidential information of Stanley Cooke - one of Lipinsky’s opponents in the auditor’s race - and of Kynesha Adams, also a former deputy district attorney for Wilcox County.
Marshall said the attempted computer tampering charge is for trying to view confidential information of Jim Zeigler, another of Lipinsky’s opponents in the auditor’s race and the current state auditor,
