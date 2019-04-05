Former FBI agent Jack Owens of B’ham is now a published author

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Former FBI agent turned author, Jack Owens, of Birmingham, is in the process of writing his fifth book. Its the final installment of a trilogy involving the character of “Pock.”
“He is not a good guy,” said Owens. “Pock has to spend time behind bars at some point, and I’m trying to work it out so readers can be entertained and enlightened in an interesting way.”
Owens spent 30 years in the FBI working most of his career out of the Birmingham office. He has published four books, including his memoirs of 30 years in the Bureau. Owens talked with us extensively on how his time in the FBI has helped with his writing and prepared him for his second career.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.