FIRST ALERT: Potential for strong storms this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It has been a dreary, cloudy, and damp start to our Friday. Clouds are still holding on strong around the noon hour. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s. Cloud cover is preventing us from warming up quickly. We are expecting to see some breaks in the clouds today, but we'll likely stay mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Rain chances will remain low for the rest of this afternoon and evening. Highs expected to climb into the low to mid 70s.
First Alert: We want to give you the first alert for the potential to see scattered showers and storms this weekend. Main time to see storms fire up will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Storms are expected to fire up along a stalled boundary just to our south. High temperatures expected to climb into the lower 80s. Rain chance for Saturday and Sunday is around 40 percent. We are not expecting widespread showers that could disrupt your plans. Many locations could stay dry. I wouldn’t cancel outdoor events this weekend, but you should definitely have a way to receive weather updates in case a storm fires up in your area. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors!
Storm Potential Saturday Night: Models are showing a bowing segment of thunderstorms developing out west in parts of Arkansas and Louisiana Saturday afternoon. Depending on where the storms form, we could see some of these storms move through parts of North Alabama late Saturday night. If they hold together, we could see some strong winds and frequent lightning. At this point, there’s still a lot of uncertainty if any of this will play out and impact Central Alabama. We will monitor the situation as it evolves Saturday afternoon and push notifications through our WBRC First Alert app if something could potentially impact our area.
Severe Potential: I do see the potential to see a few strong or severe storms Sunday into Monday. Instability will likely increase ahead of our next system. The extra energy in the atmosphere will likely aid in the potential for storms to strengthen. Strong winds and hail are potential threats going into Sunday and Monday. It is still too early if we could see an isolated tornado threat. As of today, it looks really low.
Next Week: Our best rain chance will occur Monday. After that, we’ll trend drier. High temperatures are expected to rebound back into the lower 80s next Wednesday and Thursday. Models are hinting at another system possibly swinging through the Southeast by next Friday morning. Moisture appears very limited, so rain chances appear small during this time frame.
