FIRST ALERT: Potential for strong storms this weekend

First Alert: We want to give you the first alert for the potential to see scattered showers and storms this weekend. Main time to see storms fire up will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Storms are expected to fire up along a stalled boundary just to our south. High temperatures expected to climb into the lower 80s. Rain chance for Saturday and Sunday is around 40 percent. We are not expecting widespread showers that could disrupt your plans. Many locations could stay dry. I wouldn’t cancel outdoor events this weekend, but you should definitely have a way to receive weather updates in case a storm fires up in your area. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors!