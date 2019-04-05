FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms possible late weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -We will see some sunshine during the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70s. Overall, the chances for rain look low. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s with mostly dry conditions. After midnight, expect some patchy fog to develop and could remain through at least early Saturday.
First Alert: We want to give you the first alert for the potential to see scattered showers and storms this weekend. Main time to see storms fire up will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Storms are expected to fire up along a stalled boundary just to our south. High temperatures expected to climb into the lower 80s. Rain chance for Saturday and Sunday is around 40%. We are not expecting widespread showers that could disrupt your plans. Many locations could stay dry. I wouldn’t cancel outdoor events this weekend.
Watching Saturday Night: Models are showing a bowing segment of thunderstorms developing out west in parts of Arkansas and Louisiana Saturday afternoon. Depending on where the storms form, we could see some of these storms move through parts of North Alabama late Saturday night. If they hold together, we could see some strong winds and frequent lightning. At this point, there’s still a lot of uncertainty if any of this will play out and impact Central Alabama. We will monitor the situation as it evolves Saturday afternoon and push notifications through our WBRC First Alert app if something could potentially impact our area.
Severe Potential: I do see the potential to see a few strong or severe storms late Sunday into Monday. Instability will likely increase ahead of our next system. The extra energy in the atmosphere will likely aid in the potential for storms to strengthen. Strong winds and hail are potential threats going into Sunday and Monday. It is still too early if we could see an isolated tornado threat. As of today, it looks really low. Next Week: Our best rain chance will occur Monday. After that, we’ll trend drier. High temperatures are expected to rebound back into the lower 80s next Wednesday and Thursday. Models are hinting at another system possibly swinging through the Southeast by next Friday morning. Moisture appears very limited, so rain chances appear small during this time frame.
Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings this weekend as well as keep up with the radar.
