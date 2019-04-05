Final Four watch party at Auburn Arena Saturday

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Auburn fans are invited to go to Auburn Arena Saturday to watch the Tigers battle for a Final Four win.
The event is free and open to the public. Auburn University officials say they understand that Minneapolis is a big trip. It’s a long drive and flights are expensive, but they wanted to make sure that Auburn fans and had a way to come together and enjoy Saturday’s game.
“We’re just going to open the doors up. Free admission, family friendly atmosphere and just invite the entire Auburn family out for a watch party to celebrate the first Final Four in Auburn basketball history," said Auburn University Director of Athletics Marketing Daniel Heck.
“We just want to provide a safe and a fun atmosphere for students and fans of all ages,” said Heck. "We’re going to have the regional championship trophy from last weekend and the SEC championship trophy for fans to come and take pictures with the trophies. We’ll have concessions will have merchandise.“
Doors will open Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for fans to come in and grab a seat. Tip off will be at 5:09 p.m.
