Educator Workforce Academy shows teachers what employers want from their students

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Fayette County High School principal Jeremy Madden came to Friday’s Educator Workforce Academy meeting in Tuscaloosa with an open mind.
He and others also needed a calculator.
“We need to make sure we’re holding students accountable for the basics and not moving onto higher order math things until they have the basics. Cause they’re going to struggle on the test that I just took,” Madden said.
Part of the course included a test given to people hoping to get hired at Tuscaloosa’s Phifer plant.
“Our students need to have a great foundation of the basic math skills - add, subtract, multiply and divide - before the 12th grade,” he Madden said.
Tommy Glasscock, the assistant state superintendent for workforce development, told educators they must more to show parents their kids can get good-paying jobs without a degree from a four-year college.
″We’ve got to do a much better job of educating parents and letting them know this is a pathway. Post-secondary is anything after high school," said Glasscock.
Madden said educators should also stress to students employers want to hire people who can do the basics proficiently and in a timely fashion.
“That’s what high school is for, to prepare people for the real world,” he said.
Some of the educators participating in the even came from areas including Fayette, Pickens and Greene counties, among others.
