Dock of the Bay Food Truck: Crawfish Etouffee

Dock of the Bay Crawfish Etouffee
Ingredients:
1 stick butter
2 C chopped onion
1 C chopped celery
1/2 C chopped green bell peppers
1 lb crawfish tails
2 bay leaves
1 Tbsp flour
1 C water
1 Tsp salt
1/4 Tsp cayenne
2 Tbsp chopped parsley
3 Tbsp chopped green onions
Directions:
Melt butter in large skillet over medium-high heat.
Add onions, celery, bell pepper. Sautee until soft (about 10 min).
Add crawfish tails and bay leaves. Reduce heat to medium.
While stirring, cook the tails until they begin throwing off a little liquid, about 10-12 min.
Dissolve flour in water and add to crawfish mixture.
Season with salt and cayenne.
Stir until mixture thickens, about 4 min.
Add parsley and green onions. Cook another couple of minutes.
Remove bay leaves and serve over fluffy white rice. Enjoy!
