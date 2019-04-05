Chelsea adds secret weapon to SRO team

CHELSEA, AL (WBRC) - Deputy Kuba now patrols the hallways with the Chelsea High school resource officers, and he brings a whole new dynamic to the school.
Kuba is a trained K9 that works with Deputy Shanna Young at the school. She says the student calls him the drug dog, so just having Kuba there keeps drugs off the campus.
But one of the most important thing he brings to the table is his ability to sniff out weapons.
“Their senses and their noses are way better than ours will ever be. With him being part of the detection you know anything we’re not going to smell he’s going to know something is there. He’s going to alert us on it, he’s going to let us know if there’s an issue. It’s just great walking through making sure everything is good and safe and everyone’s doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” she said.
Deputy Young says Kuba could sniff out a deadly weapon before other deputies would even know there was an issue.
