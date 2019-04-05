Austin Wiley leans on parents for advice in Final Four

MINNEAPOLIS (WBRC) - Former Spain Park High School basketball star Austin Wiley will play in the Final Four on Saturday and seeing the big stage brings back memories for his mom, Vicki Orr.
Orr, who played center for Auburn from 1985-1989, played in two Final Fours for the Tigers and helped coach in another as a graduate assistant.
“Just thinking back and talking to some of my teammates, we came to the realization that we just went out there to play, and we held each other accountable. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for him and we just want him to soak it all in and come out with the win,” said Vicki Orr.
Austin’s dad, Aubrey Wiley, also played for Auburn and led the SEC in rebounding in 1993-1994.
