Applications now open for Birmingham’s new ACE program

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Right now, you can sign up for a new program that will give you a better idea of how Birmingham’s city government works.
Mayor Randall Woodfin says he’s serious about transparency. He’s encouraging you to sign up for ACE, which stands for A Citizen’s Experience.
It’s a 7-week interactive program for residents to learn more about public safety strategies, neighborhood revitalization, and how decisions are made.
“It’ll give people an opportunity to work together, to get to know other residents, to get to know the mayor and his staff, and key influencers throughout the city,” said Special Project Liaison Jarralynne Agee. “And it’s going to be a great opportunity for people from all 99 neighborhoods and all 23 communities to come together and understand how the city works.”
You have to be 18 years or older to apply, and you must live in Birmingham.
The program is free. To sign up, click here.
ACE will kick off Thursday, June 6, at Boutwell Auditorium.
