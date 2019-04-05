ALEA to open some driver’s license offices on Saturdays

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Starting this weekend, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will open three driver’s license divisions across the state.
Getting a driver’s license is a big deal. It’s an important step for youngster and for people to get around, especially for work. That’s why ALEA is launching a pilot program for Saturdays. The three driver’s license offices that will be opened are in Birmingham, Opelika and Mobile.
“It is to expand service for our customers. We trying to respond to the their request to expand hours and to give them more opportunity to interact with our agency,” said Capt. Johnathan Archer, Deputy Chief of Driver License Division for ALEA.
After years of the state’s patrolmen being understaffed, there was concern the pilot program could hinder those numbers worse.
“We have accommodated scheduling. It will not shorten service during the week. Our normal operation will occur during the week,” Capt. Archer said.
The Saturday business hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Needed documentation includes a birth certificate, passport, social security card or school entrance forms.
For now, ALEA isn’t confirming if the program will grow to more locations in the future.
“This is a pilot program at this point. We’ve never done this in Alabama. We don’t know what the customer flow is going to be. Our leadership will make the decisions from there,” Capt. Archer said.
Services provided include first issuance of driver’s licenses, transfers and road tests. Reinstatement will not be offered, but it can be done over the phone.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.