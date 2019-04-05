Absolutely Alabama: Rockin’ Guitars, Rockin’ Rockers, and Runnin’ Dogs

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - This week we’re making something old out of something new and making a little music as well.
Then, we’re headed south to Slocomb where we’ll watch an expert help us round up another story. If you love border collies, you’ll love this trip. We’ll swing open The Vault and show you one of our state’s rarest sights, the Lilies Of The Cahaba.
If you’re up for a rocking good time pull up a Lookout Mountain Rocker 'cause they’re comfortable and Absolutely Alabama.
So come on in for a sit down Saturday morning at 5:30 on WSFA 12 in Montgomery or Sunday morning at 4:30 on WBRC FOX6 News in Birmingham. Wake up early and join us!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.