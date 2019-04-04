Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office cracking down drivers passing stopped school buses

WALKER COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office posted a promotional video on Facebook in hopes to drive home the point of not passing stopped school buses.
The video is called “Take Your Time Not Someone Else’s.”
“We had a couple of complaints in some neighborhoods of people passing school buses, not paying attention to school buses stopped,” said Chief Deputy Anthony Leach.
It’s against the law in Alabama to pass a school bus as it’s loading or unloading students.
The first violation is a $150-$300. The second violation is $300-$500, a 30-day driver’s license suspension and 100 hours community service.
“Anytime buses are loading or unloading and you have traffic flowing either way, you a possibility of danger to the children,” Leach said.
The concern over people flying by stopped school buses has increased along with concerns about distracted drivers.
“Now a days everyone with their cell phones. They are not paying as much attention where they would have at one time," Leach said.
The Walker County Sheriff will likely need the public’s help to catch distracted or bad drivers. If you see anyone passing a school bus call the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 205-302-6464.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.