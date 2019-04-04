University of Alabama students could be penalized for not staying until the end of football games

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The Tide Loyalty Points Program comes several months after Alabama football Coach Nick Saban called out students who didn’t show up or left early during a home blowout win over Louisiana-Lafayette.
“I can honestly say I was a little disappointed in the number of students at the last game. And I think we’re trying to address that. I don’t think they’re entitled to anything either. And if they don’t want to come, they don’t have to. But I’m sure there are enough people who would like to because they support the players,” Saban said during a 2018 press conference.
This season, students will earn points for attending home football games and for their support in the fourth quarter.
“I think it’s really important. Obviously it encourages people to stay at the games which is necessary,” Jason Capozza explained.
“I do think the fans need to stick around as much as they can. But when you’re in a game and you’re up by 5 or 6 touchdowns or something crazy like that, it gets boring at some point,” Ward Webb added.
Students were told the points they earn for staying throughout the game will contribute to priority access to regular and postseason tickets.
“I think it’s smart. I think it’s a good way to keep students there the whole time,” Clay Metzger said.
Students can also lose points if they have a ticket to a football game and don’t use it.
