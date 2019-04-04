Tuscaloosa judge sentences convicted killer to death

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County circuit judge sentenced a man to death Wednesday, after he was recently convicted for murdering a woman.
Judge Brad Almond went with the jury’s unanimous decision to sentence Michael Belcher to death. In March, a jury convicted Belcher of capital murder in the death of Samantha Payne in 2015.
The prosecution said Payne’s beaten undressed, decapitated body was tied to a tree and was found by squirrel hunters. Her body had been partially eaten by animals in the Talladega National Forest, according to investigators.
Since the body was in just horrific condition, no cause of death was ever found. However medical examiners believe Belcher, Payne’s ex-boyfriend stabbed her over and over again in the throat.
Belcher will die by lethal injection, but Tuscaloosa County District Atttorney Hays Webb said he could be on death row for years before that happens.
Judge Almond also sentenced Steven George to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Chylli Bruce will spend five years in prison and 15 years on probation. Alyssa Watson and Marcus George are serving 30 year sentences for their roles in Payne’s murder.
