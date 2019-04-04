Shower Power: Nonprofit starts campaign to give Birmingham homeless a fresh start

“I decided this was something I wanted to pursue after many nights of coming home from either being out here (Linn Park) or being at a warming station and having people coming up to me and asking me if there is anywhere they can take a shower, and then I go home and get in my shower and cry because I am able to take a shower knowing that I had people that I had to tell that I didn’t’ have a place for them to go,” says Robbins. “It’s not fair. Its human decency and common compassion to make showers available to anyone.”