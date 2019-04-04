Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Gabriel Mendez-Frances!
Gabriel is a senior at Tarrant High School with a 3.8 GPA. He is Valedictorian, Treasurer for the Alabama Association of Blind Students, member of the Addiction Prevention Coalition, and Future Business Leaders of America. Additionally, he volunteers for the McWane Science Center and American Red Cross.
Gabriel, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
