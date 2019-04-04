Rickwood Field is more than baseball to Birmingham, it’s history

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Rickwood Field opened its gates on August 16, 1910. It is the nations oldest professional baseball park, with some of the games biggest names showcasing its talents on the field; names like Willie Mays, Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Reggie Jackson, etc.
“More than 180 Hall of Famers have played a game of some sort at Rickwood,” said Executive Directorof the Friends of Rickwood Clarence Watkins. “Rickwood Field is a living museum to baseball and people from all over the world have visited just to see it and feel the history that has taken place at this ball park. It is just an amazing place to see.”
Rickwood Field is open to the public most every day and is located at 1137 2nd Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama. For anyone interested in donating money to Friends of Rickwood, the organization that works to keep the ballpark up and running visit its website at www.rickwood.com
