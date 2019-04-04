Parvo outbreak temporarily closes Clay County Animal Shelter

CLAY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -An outbreak of parvo has closed the Clay County Animal Shelter.
The Lineville shelter took in four puppies from the Linevile Animal Control Tuesday, after they were apparently dumped at a city park.
Wednesday, animal shelter volunteers noticed the puppies were sick and took them to the nearby Twin Creek Animal Hospital, where they tested positive for parvo.
The shelter is now closed until May First, due to the 21-day isolation period to make sure the disease isn’t present in other dogs.
Animal shelter Board President Ellen Dark says the shelter will not adopt out any animals during the next 21 days, nor will it intake any.
“These puppies are now at Twin Creek, and the vet’s taking care of them. Don’t know when they’ll be able to come back. We are in the process of cleaning thoroughly, making sure that the rest of the dogs are safe,” Dark told WBRC.
None of the shelter's current animals have tested positive so far, including their mascot dog, Callie, who walks among the staff and doesn't live in a cage.
With the outbreak comes multiple needs, according to Dark. She says the shelter now needs bleach and other cleaning supplies, since the dogs and the shelter now need to be cleaned every day. She says the shelter also needs volunteers to help
She says the shelter also needs as many monetary donations as possible, since the vet bills are now skyrocketing, especially for the four puppies who have parvo.
