Missing 16-year-old with Autism found safe

Albemarle County, VA (WWBT) - The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 16-year-old boy with Autism has been found safe.
Deputies say the teen was found early Thursday morning.
He was found with minor scrapes, but he is now back with his family.
Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search. Ground teams, K9 units, the Virginia State Police helicopter and the sheriff’s office drones were used in the search.
A reverse 911 call was been issued to the surrounding areas with information regarding the missing teen and search efforts.
The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office said the photo of the teen was taken about two years ago. The teen’s name was not provided.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.