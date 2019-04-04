Magic Moment: 12-year-old cancer survivor surprised by classmates

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Students file into Simmons middle school gym, and it looks like a normal pep rally. There are cheerleaders, the track, tennis and softball and golf teams, and of course the band.
The energy is intense, and loud. Everyone is brimming with excitement. Because today, it’s a very different kind of event. Today is the day the entire school will give one of their classmates the surprise of a lifetime, a trip to Disney World!
The cheerleaders make a spirit tunnel by the door to welcome 12 year old Markeyia, and she is brought to the middle of the room for a sprit contest.
Then the entire school yells at once “YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEYWORLD!”
A stunned Markeyia smiles, and then sees her Mom, twin brother and older brother, and 3 year old sister in the front row of the bleachers.
“I was so surprised,” she says. “My heart started beeping real fast.”
When she was just three years old, Markeyia was diagnosed with cancer. It took years of treatments and doctors appointments to get it under control, and though in remission, it’s something the 6th grader still has to worry about.
“I have to get checkups to make sure my kidneys are functioning right, and my breathing,” explains Markeyia quietly. “It spread into my kidneys so now they check me for my breathing to make sure I am doing ok.”
She doesn’t cry or even looked scared. She is survivor. But it still gets to her.
“When I think of cancer it does make me emotional. I don’t get nervous, I am used to it.,” she says. “But Sometimes I do get emotional. Like when I am watching TV and I hear somebody with cancer has died. And I am survivor.”
She has an insight and understanding beyond her years. But she’s still a kid. She loves all the Disney princesses, and when asked what she will do first when she gets to Disney World first – her answer is eat all the good food. The resort where the family is staying will even serve ice cream for breakfast.
Magic Moments helped make the trip to Orlando possible, but students at Simmons have been raising funds throughout the school year for the trip too. The family plans to go to Disney World this summer.
“Happy that they care,” Markeyia says. “I am happy that I am going to Disney world with my family, and I know I am going to have a good time.”
