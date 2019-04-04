Is downtown B’ham getting too expensive for small business owners?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Robert Hill enjoys his work as a custom tailor, but there’s danger that he might lose his prime location on the corner of 3rd Avenue and 22nd Street in downtown.
“It’s convenient, my customers love it, it’s a good location for me,” says Hill.
His building was sold to new owners who want to remodel sometime down the road. They’d want Hill and other store owners to relocate, or even shut down for a few months during renovations and then move back in - and pay rent that might be double what they pay now.
“Revitalization is a good thing, but at whose expense?” Hill says.
Short-term relocation, he says, would be difficult, especially since he doesn’t know when it’ll happen.
“I don’t want to wait and have it come up to my busy season for the Christmas holiday, and they say, ‘Well, you’ve got 90 days to move.’ That’s our best season of the year. So, if that happens, what are we going to do?” Hill says.
Hill has been in this location for 35 years doing mostly alterations and custom orders. He says retirement is not an option.
“Oh, no, I don’t want to retire! I love what I’m doing, I enjoy doing it, but if I’m forced to move, I have no choice,” says Hill.
Hill is looking at other locations in the downtown area. He says it’s difficult finding another space that can accommodate those of his clients in wheelchairs. He also hopes he can negotiate with his current landlord.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.