Irondale mayor explains why he didn’t sign “Good Neighbor Pledge”

IRONDALE, AL (WBRC) - Mayors from all over Jefferson County signed a pledge not to steal or lure businesses from one city to another Wednesday morning.
It's called the Good Neighbor Pledge.
22 of Jefferson County’s 35 mayors signed, but Irondale was one city that did not.
Irondale mayor Charles Moore said he’s all for being a good neighbor, but certain circumstances to the agreement concerned him.
The pledge is a promise the cities in Jefferson County won't use tax incentives to try to lure a business out of one city to relocate to another.
But Mayor Moore said he found fault with one aspect: the fact that he could offer incentives to businesses interested in coming to Irondale from outside the county, but not inside the county limits.
“It just doesn’t seem fair,” said Mayor Moore. “We’ve worked very hard in Irondale to develop a fair and consistent incentive policy for businesses. And I couldn’t see entering into an agreement that restricted me from offering the same incentive to one person or one business as I would offer to another.”
Mayors who did sign say poaching is just not good business.
“I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense. I’m going to steal some business from you with taxpayer dollars, and then they’re going to steal some businesses from us with taxpayer dollars,'" said Mountain Brook mayor Stewart Welch. “And the net was a net negative revenue over time. Maybe I win in the short term, but in the long term, everybody loses.”
Mayor Moore says he spoke with other mayors who did not sign the pact and he says their concerns were similar to his.
If the mayors who signed do not comply, it could impact consideration for regional incentives.
