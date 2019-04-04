Illegal immigrant charged with sexual abuse with child in Walker Co.

WALKER COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A man in Walker County was arrested March 29 and charged with multiple sexual abuse counts.
Rafael Favela Villanueva faces two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and one count of first-degree sexual abuse. His bond is set as a $50,000 property with heavy bond conditions.
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says it was learned during the investigation that Villanueva is not a legal resident of the United States. The Department of Homeland Security was notified and it is guaranteed that if the suspect makes bond he will not be released back into the public.
Villanueva remains in custody at Walker County Jail until Homeland Security takes him into custody.
