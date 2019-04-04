Heavy rain likely Thursday evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Thursday! It is a very mild start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. We are dealing with some extra clouds this morning, and we’ll stay mostly cloudy as we head into the afternoon hours. The first half of today should remain mostly dry, but rain will likely enter West Alabama early this afternoon. After sunset, a line of heavy showers and a few thunderstorms will begin to move through the state. High temperatures climbing into the lower 70s this afternoon.