Graysville council asks JeffCo Sheriff, District Attorney to investigate city’s bingo halls

GRAYSVILLE, AL (WBRC) - The Graysville City Council voted Thursday evening to allow the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s office to investigate electronic bingo halls in the city.
The council also voted to put a moratorium on the number of e-bingo hall permits in the city while the Sheriff’s Office and DA investigates the bingo halls.
Concerns about allowing e-bingo facilities to operate in the county has been a recent hot topic.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has recently said raiding the establishments is not a current priority.
Meanwhile, Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens recently voiced his concerns about the spread of the operations in the county.
