Gardendale to hold Amnesty week

GARDENDALE, AL (WBRC) -The city of Gardendale is offering an Amensty Week.
During the week of April 8 through April 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. people who have outstanding fines, costs, fees, or other charges or who have failed to appear on municipal court charges are encouraged to present themselves to the court to seek resolution to their case or cases.
“The amnesty program provides an opportunity for those with municipal court charges to clear their cases without concern of being physically arrested,” according to Mayor Stan Hogeland.
Anyone wishing to take advantage of this program may do so by calling the Gardendale Municipal Court at 205-631-7155 or come to the clerk’s office located at 1309 Decatur Highway in Gardendale.
