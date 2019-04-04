Gadsden house fire sends 2 firefighters to hospital with burns

GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) - Two Gadsden firefighters were sent to the hospital after a house fire in East Gadsden.
Chief Stephen Carroll says two firefighters received what he called second degree burns, likely caused by steam rising from the water being used to put out the fire.
It’s not known if anyone was home at South Ninth Street and Elm Street as the fire had spread to the attic.
The Gadsden Fire Department got the call around 3:45 Thursday afternoon. One neighbor says he believes power was out at the home, when the fire started.
