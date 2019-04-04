FIRST ALERT: You’ll need the umbrella at times Thursday afternoon, evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Rain is slowly moving east and will reach the I-65 corridor early this afternoon and east Alabama by 5 p.m. The heavier action comes in after 6 p.m. across west Alabama and exits east by midnight. After midnight we will see widely scattered showers that exit on Friday morning. Severe weather is not expected. At most we may see a wind gust to 30 mph and locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures climb briefly into the lower 70s otherwise it will be in the 60s. The rain will help wash the pollen away!
Drier weather takes over on Friday which is good news for those with plans, like participating in the Indy 5K.
Unsettled weather returns this weekend through Monday. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast on Saturday and Sunday. It’s too early to know if any will be strong or severe but we will keep you posted on air, on social media and on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Stormy weather persist on Monday, but again it’s too early to know if the storms will be significant.
The rest of next week looks mild and we will be watching a system that could bring stormy weather to the state by the end of the week.
Tracking rain.
