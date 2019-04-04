FIRST ALERT: You’ll need the umbrella at times Thursday afternoon, evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Rain is slowly moving east and will reach the I-65 corridor early this afternoon and east Alabama by 5 p.m. The heavier action comes in after 6 p.m. across west Alabama and exits east by midnight. After midnight we will see widely scattered showers that exit on Friday morning. Severe weather is not expected. At most we may see a wind gust to 30 mph and locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures climb briefly into the lower 70s otherwise it will be in the 60s. The rain will help wash the pollen away!