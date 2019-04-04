First Alert for heavy rain Thursday evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Thursday! It is a very mild start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. We are dealing with some extra clouds this morning, and we'll stay mostly cloudy as we head into the afternoon hours. The first half of today should remain mostly dry, but rain will likely enter West Alabama early this afternoon. After sunset, a line of heavy showers and a few thunderstorms will begin to move through the state. High temperatures climbing into the lower 70s this afternoon.
Severe Weather Thursday: We are not anticipating severe weather today. The greatest risk for severe weather will likely stay to our south and west in parts of Louisiana and along the Gulf Coast. Heavy rain and gusty winds up to 40 mph are the main concerns. Storms could produce frequent lightning this evening as the main line of storms push into Alabama.
Rainfall Totals: We could see around an inch of rain through Friday morning. It will certainly help wash the pollen out of the air!
Trending Drier Friday: We could see a few spotty showers south of I-20 Friday morning, but the models are trending drier for us. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s.
Weekend Forecast: Weekend is shaping up to be unsettled and very warm. High temperatures could climb into the lower 80s for both days. A stalled boundary will likely trigger showers and thunderstorms across the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances around 40-50%. Storms that form will have the potential to produce frequent lightning, gusty winds, and possibly hail.
First Alert for Strong Storms Monday: A strong system will finally move through our area on Monday. Instability appears fairly high for this event, so we can’t rule out the possibility to see strong and severe storms. Strong winds, isolated tornadoes, and hail are all possibilities Monday. It remains too early to determine the exact timing and intensity of this upcoming system. We’ll likely have more details as we approach the weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Small Break from the Rain: We’ll transition to drier weather for the middle part of next week starting Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will likely rebound back into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Models are hinting at a significant storm ramping up across the county for the end of next week. Still too early to know how it could evolve, but we could enter another stormy scenario as we approach the end of next week.
WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel
Twitter: @mattdanielwx
