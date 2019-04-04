$50,000 approved for road improvements in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) - A trip down E.J. Oliver Blvd. shows the road work needed in Fairfield.
Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and 66th Street are two other examples.
“Some of our roads are pretty severe. Infrastructure is the No. 1 concern of the citizens of Fairfield. That is what I hear every single day. They would like to have decent roads to travel on,” Mayor Eddie Penny said.
Jefferson County and Fairfield reached an agreement last month for the county to take responsibility of repairing some roads within the city as a part of a “through-road” agreement. The county has county roads that go through many municipalities.
The county is putting forth $40,000 while Fairfield added $10,000 to patch the potholes.
“Some of them are 2 inches in the ground. This will give them the opportunity to be able to do that. In fact it will cover some 30-plus roads in terms of potholes in that city,” Jefferson County commissioner Lashunda Scales said.
Mayor Penny said he would like to bring more business to the city to help build the tax base and to improve various city services, which includes roads. The city has not approved electronic bingo gaming like other cities in the county.
“We could use the revenue. We could rebuild every department in Fairfield. We are certainly grateful to the county for what they are doing for us, but we would like to be self-sufficient and not rely on anybody,” Penny said.
The mayor said the city has been approached by electronic bingo interest but Fairfield has not granted any bingo permits. It was difficult for the city to come up with its matching share but city leaders said it was something they had to do.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.