2 men found dead in wrecked car in Fairfield; evidence of a shooting found

Two men were found dead in a vehicle in Fairfield last night. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | April 4, 2019 at 9:13 AM CDT - Updated April 4 at 9:33 AM

FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -Fairfield police are looking into how two men died Wednesday night.

The Jefferson County Coroner says 20-year-old Deshawn Ferrez Jackson from Pleasant Grove and 21-year-old Tre’vion Alexander Marks of Birmingham were found dead in a car in the 6600 block of Tensaw Court. Authorities say the vehicle was damaged and there was evidence of a shooting.

Marks was the passenger and Jackson was the driver.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

