2 men found dead in wrecked car in Fairfield; evidence of a shooting found

FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -Fairfield police are looking into how two men died Wednesday night.
The Jefferson County Coroner says 20-year-old Deshawn Ferrez Jackson from Pleasant Grove and 21-year-old Tre’vion Alexander Marks of Birmingham were found dead in a car in the 6600 block of Tensaw Court. Authorities say the vehicle was damaged and there was evidence of a shooting.
Marks was the passenger and Jackson was the driver.
A cause of death has not yet been released.
