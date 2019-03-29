Dietitian Jessica Ivey: Bacon, spinach & sweet onion quiche

Bacon, Spinach, and Sweet Onion Quiche
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients:
1 frozen whole wheat pie shell
4 slices center-cut bacon
1 medium-size sweet onion, chopped
3 cups fresh spinach, coarsely chopped
5 large eggs
1 cup milk
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon paprika
4 oz. soft goat cheese
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350˚F. Place pie shell on top of preheating oven to thaw.
2. Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp, about 6 minutes. Transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings in skillet; discard any remaining drippings. Crumble bacon, and set aside.
3. Add onion to drippings in skillet, and saute over medium heat about 8 minutes or until tender and golden brown. Add spinach, and cook, tossing frequently, just until spinach wilts. Spread spinach mixture over crust in pie plate; top with crumbled bacon.
4. Whisk together eggs, milk, mustard, salt, and paprika. Pour egg mixture over spinach layer in pie plate. Crumble goat cheese over the top of the quiche.
5. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until set in center. Cool slightly. Cut into 6 wedges.
