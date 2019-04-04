Councilor: Street lights out because people are stealing copper

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The reason there are street lights out on the interstate in downtown Birmingham is because people are literally stealing what's inside them.
Birmingham city councilor and chairman of the transportation committee Darrell O’Quinn says the majority of outages are because thieves are taking the light’s copper wiring to sell it.
The city is now considering using aluminum wiring, which is less valuable, and running more of the wires underground to address this problem.
O’Quinn also adds only city and ALDOT workers should be near the lights.
"I think the public needs to be made aware that people are stealing the wiring out of these lights. And they need to be on the lookout for it and they can help us in eliminating some of this problem,” O’Quinn said.
